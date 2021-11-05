Helena has special season end in first round

By JORDAN BROOKS |Special to the Reporter

The Baldwin County Tigers edged Helena 32-29 Friday night, as Helena’s final drive in the final minute of the game looking to tie or win came up short.

With the loss, Helena’s season came to an end with a 9-2 record, matching the school’s best record set two years ago in 2019.

Both teams found touchdowns in the early phases of the game, including a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Jordan Washington to tie the game 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Washington then ignited the Huskies’ offense with a 76-yard touchdown run to give them the lead for the first time at 14-7 with 9:22 left in the first half.

Baldwin County kept its composure, however, putting together a solid drive of its own. The Tigers marched all the way down to the Helena 2-yard line, but they were stopped short after attempting to score on fourth down.

Baldwin County turned it to their advantage, however, and got a safety on the next play to give the Tigers two extra points and the ball back with 3:07 left in the half.

Helena’s defense rallied to hold off the Tigers from scoring, leading to a 14-9 lead for the Huskies at the half.

Baldwin County claimed the first score of the second half after the shiftiness of Tiaquelin Mims sliced through the Helena punt return unit for a 64-yard return for a touchdown, making the score 15-14 with 7:14 left in the third.

The Helena offense regrouped in the following possession and went to the reliable Jordan Washington who took the ball 58 yards off the right tackle for a touchdown.

The Huskies converted a two-point conversion to give them a 22-15 lead with 6:58 left to go in the third quarter.

The Tigers responded offensively, giving Helena trouble with the quarterback run.

Mims found a crease on the right side for a 17-yard touchdown run to tie the game 22-22 with less than five minutes left in the period.

Baldwin County then leaned on Mims again, as he took the ball for 47 yards to the end zone, giving the Tigers the lead 30-22 with 1:25 left to go in the third.

Helena struggled offensively on the following possession and failed to find the end zone.

Baldwin County’s offensive fire power continued to impede on the Huskies’ defense.

The Tigers converted on fourth-and-5 with a 17-yard pass to put them on the Helena 8-yard line.

Baldwin County knocked in a 34-yard field goal shortly after to extend the lead to 32-22 with 9:47 left.

Helena responded with a successful drive capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run from Washington to cut into the BCHS lead 32-29 with 2:51 left in the game.

Baldwin County did have to punt the ball away one last time, but the Tigers stepped up defensively in the final minute of the game to keep Helena from getting into field goal range.

Baldwin County led the game offensively with 70 plays and 425 yards compared to Helena’s 57 play 252-yard performance.

Washington closed out a special sophomore season with 201 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Helena offense.