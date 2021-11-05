Montevallo’s season ends in first playoff round

By STEPHEN DAWKINS | Special to the Reporter

JACKSON – Montevallo’s season came to an end with a 44-20 loss at Jackson on Friday, Nov. 5, in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

The Bulldogs (8-3) fought back from a 14-0 halftime deficit and pulled to within one point of the Aggies (9-2) in the third quarter, but the hosts outscored MHS 30-7 the rest of the way to pull away with the win.

Jackson scored first in the game on a 3-yard pass with 4:55 remaining in the first quarter. The Aggies made it 14-0 1:44 before halftime on a 5-yard pass.

Montevallo scored on a 20-yard run by Kial Cottingham with 5:26 on the clock in the third quarter.

Then a 9-yard Cottingham run gave the Bulldogs a chance to tie the game with 2:17 to go in the third, but the point-after attempt was blocked and Jackson held onto the lead.

The Aggies returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, and added a 1-yard rushing touchdown about 3 minutes into the final quarter for a 30-13 lead.

Montevallo’s Joseph Anderson scored on a 19-yard rush with about 7 minutes left in the game, but Jackson scored the games’s last two touchdowns on running plays.

Cottingham completed seven passes in 15 attempts for 123 yards.

Anderson rushed 28 times for 207 yards, and Cottingham added 44 yards on 15 carries.

Kam Goins caught four passes for 86 yards, and Javon Rogers caught one pass for 35 yards.

Anderson led the MHS defense with eight tackles, and Tamardreon Purnell added seven tackles.