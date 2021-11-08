Helena PD presents donation to Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA ­– On Friday morning, Nov. 5, Helena Police Department presented a check donation to the Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center in Birmingham.

The check was presented by Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn, Lieutenant Josh Lindsey and Officer Jeff Murphy to Forge’s Executive Director Lauren Roberts and Manager of Community Outreach Claire Gray.

Throughout the month of October, Helena Police Department sold pink department patches, stickers, bracelets and T-shirts to raise money for breast cancer awareness. Murphy chose Forge for the fundraiser after reaching out to a close friend, who is a breast cancer survivor. Murphy asked her if there were any local organizations that deserved recognition, and she recommended Forge.

“Forge works with patients and survivors of breast cancer in several ways- peer support, counseling, travel arrangements as well as financial support,” Murphy said. “We contacted Claire Gray with Forge, and she was excited about the project.”

In total, Helena PD presented Forge with a donation of $1,550.

Murphy said the department is incredibly grateful for the support they received to help bring awareness to Forge’s services.

“We were thrilled to be able to support a great local organization through our Pink Patch Project fundraiser,” he said. “We hope that through our efforts, more people will be able to get the assistance they need to help them as they deal with treatments and recovery. We sold patches from Alabama to California, so it was more than a “Helena thing”, it was nationwide.”

For more information about Forge, visit their website at Forgeon.org.