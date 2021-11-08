OMSP hosts impressive lineup of outdoor fall, winter events

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Oak Mountain State Park celebrated their successful return to full fall events with their Harvest Festival in late October. The festival’s coordinator Anna Jones commented on the full turnout of the event, and said the park is optimistic about having exciting outdoor events the whole community can take part of.

While we’re already entering our second week of November, the park has quite a few events lined up on their calendar. Here are some of the fun and exciting park activities coming up: