OMSP hosts impressive lineup of outdoor fall, winter events
Published 3:52 pm Monday, November 8, 2021
By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer
PELHAM – Oak Mountain State Park celebrated their successful return to full fall events with their Harvest Festival in late October. The festival’s coordinator Anna Jones commented on the full turnout of the event, and said the park is optimistic about having exciting outdoor events the whole community can take part of.
While we’re already entering our second week of November, the park has quite a few events lined up on their calendar. Here are some of the fun and exciting park activities coming up:
- Fall Color Guided Hike: On Saturday, Nov. 13, hikers and lovers of nature can take part in the two-hour hike through OMSP’s White Trail to Maggie’s Glen. This hike will provide a spectacular view of Alabama’s landscape and the beautiful fall colors. Hikers are asked to meet at the North Trailhead at 10 a.m. Pets are allowed to join as long as they’re on a leash.
- Turtle Tuesdays: Every Tuesday throughout the month of November, guests are invited to meet some of Alabama’s shell-tered residents. Educator ambassadors will be walking the turtles around the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, while also offering educational information about the animals. The event is from 2-3 p.m., and guests are asked to meet in the OMIC Exhibit Hall.
- The 2021 Blood Rock Race: For those looking for a more intense outdoor activity, this year’s Blood Rock 100 and 50 mile race is an OVER NIGHT race, and will provide an intense path for participants. On the event website, it reads the race “will likely be the hardest 100 or 50 you have ever run.” The 100 is set to have well over 50,000 feet of elevation change, and the 50 mile is set to have 25,000 feet. The race lasts from Dec. 3 at 12 p.m. until Dec. 5 at 1 a.m. Those interested are asked to register at Southeasterntrailruns.com.