Alabaster Business Alliance announces Taste of Alabaster

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Business Alliance is launching the ‘Taste of Alabaster’ festival, a new tradition in which residents can sample a variety of the city’s local delicacies.

In the spirit of ‘Taste of Shelby County’, the event will provide Alabaster residents with an opportunity to taste culinary creations from right in their own community.

The festival is scheduled for Nov. 18 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Siluria Brewery Company, and will be an evening filled with music as well as food from several restaurants in the City of Alabaster.

General admission tickets are $20 per person and VIP tickets are $30 per person. The VIP tickets will allow attendees early access at 6:00 PM and additionally they will receive one free beverage ticket along with a swag bag.

In addition to great food, all proceeds from the event will benefit Alabaster high school seniors

in the form of a scholarship fund, specifically the Alabaster Business Alliance Scholarship Fund.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Generowleyvo.com/tasteofalabaster.