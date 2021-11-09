Alabaster Library offers 3D printing class, holiday events

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Several unique courses and holiday-themed events are in store for visitors to the Albert L. Scott Library in Alabaster over the next few weeks—including a course on 3D printing software.

Those intrigued by the world of 3D printing will benefit from an Intro to Tinkercad 3D printing class set for Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 4-5 p.m. The free class is open to beginners as well as experienced enthusiasts.

The Library also offers its 3D printing equipment for use by the public. Those who wish to make their design a reality may submit their computer file, and the library will print the item and schedule a time for pickup. The cost to cover materials is 10 cents per gram.

Library Director Kim Roberts said the 3D printer and laser cutter were purchased earlier this year through a grant.

“We wanted to do this to build off of what the (Thompson) high school has already done with their STEM lab,” Roberts said. “We wanted to make it available to the general public as well. We wanted to give people a place where they can come create their own design and have an end product that they can point to.”

Reservations for the Tinkercad class may be made on the Library’s Eventbrite.com page. Attendees will learn the basics of the software; those who own a laptop may wish to download Tinkercad prior to taking the class, but this is not required to participate.

There are also activities for kids—the aspiring astronomer in your family may want to check out the 4-H Scientists Club, a free event set for Thursday, Nov. 18 from 4-5 p.m. Youth ages 9-18 are welcome to join Julie Yocom of Shelby 4-H as she leads this month’s science club featuring outer space. To register for 4-H, visit the Alabama Cooperative Extension website at Aces.edu.

Other upcoming events at the library include:

-Pete the Cat Book Club for ages 6-11 on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 6-7 p.m. Kids must be accompanied by an adult in the meeting room.

-Library Book Group on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 7-8 p.m. This month the group will discuss Fredrik Backman’s novel “Anxious People.” Sign up is not required. Discussion takes place in the Nan Abbott Meeting Room.

-American Girls Club: Felicity’s World will take place Friday, Nov. 19 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. This event is for ages 6-11; a doll is not required to participate.

-Thanksgiving break storytime on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 10-11 a.m. Storytime includes seasonal stories, songs and more for ages 6-11. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

-Microsoft Word class Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 4-5 p.m. Learn the basic functions of Word plus formatting and editing documents. Computers are available but participants may bring their own laptop; sign up at Eventbrite.com.

-A Visit from Santa’s Village Facebook livestream on Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. Leading up to this event, there will be a special mailbox at the library circulation desk where kids may leave letters to Santa. During the livestream, Santa himself will read the letters. All letters should be turned in by Dec. 5.

For more information about these and other events, call the Albert L. Scott Library at 205-664-6822. The Library is located at 100 Ninth St. NW, Alabaster.