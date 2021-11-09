CreACTive hosts chamber CoffeeNet event

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – On Tuesday, Nov. 2, CreACTive Wellness Center and Cafe in Alabaster hosted CoffeeNet in partnership with the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, a monthly event which provides area working professionals with an opportunity to network and build community.

CoffeeNet is sponsored by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and is designed to provide business professionals and county locals a chance to network — all while enjoying a cup of coffee.

“CoffeeNET events are a great way for business people to make new business contacts in an informal setting. What’s more, these opportunities are also a great way for the Chamber to highlight some of the outstanding businesses we have throughout Shelby County,” President and CEO of the Shelby County Chamber, Kirk Mancer, said.

Mancer describes CoffeeNet events as a great opportunity for county residents to make new business contacts as well as a chance to celebrate local businesses.

This month’s highlighted business included CreACTive Wellness Center and Cafe, a one-stop place for health needs in Alabaster.

The cafe officially opened in February along the city’s First Street South near Highway 31, and offers everything from yoga and therapy classes to a painting and arts space and even a small restaurant area for patrons.

Eileen Leslie, the cafe’s owner, said at CreACTive that she focuses on building a culture for employees and customers that promotes wellness and specifically self-care.

“We love self-care because people don’t do that much in this world anymore. And so our culture here is self-care. We just love everybody, it doesn’t matter the age, gender, or race,” Leslie said. “This is a space where everybody gets to come and just be.”

Leslie lives by the company’s motto which is ‘awareness makes courage, and when there is courage, transformation occurs’, and added that she welcomed bringing that transformative energy to the most recent CoffeeNet.

“What I have found coming into this community, as a small business, is just such wonderful support of small businesses in Shelby County,” she continued. “It’s just great to have the opportunity to host an event like this where different community members can get together with small business owners and support local.”

Following the event, President and CEO of the Shelby County Chamber Kirk Mancer thanked Eileen Leslie for opening her doors to this month’s CoffeeNET event.

The next CoffeeNet is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Reservations are requested to assist in preparation.