ExpectCare kicks off hospice and palliative care month

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – ExpectCare recently kicked off National Home Care, Hospice, and Palliative Care month, to help bring awareness to the community.

“The kick-off event was to help bring awareness about the broad spectrum of care that is available in the home to those who qualify,” said ExpectCare Executive Director Shannon Cook. “There’s No Place Like Home” to receive the quality care your loved one needs.

ExpectCare’s staff dressed in character of the Wizard of Oz and made rounds down the yellow brick road, also known as Medical Mile, visiting with many to bring awareness to the community.”

During the month of November, programs like ExpectCare are being creative in reaching out to raise awareness in their communities to educate patients about the in-home services they may qualify for.

“ExpectCare can bring healthcare straight to the patient in the comfort of their own home,” said an ExpectCare representative. “ExpectCare offers a collection of senior services to include home care, hospice, and palliative care.”

Edo Banach, president and CEO of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization said every year, nearly 1.4 million people living with a life-limiting illness receive care from hospices in this country.

“These highly trained professionals ensure that patients and families find dignity, respect and love during life’s most difficult journey,” Banach said.

ExpectCare provides pain management, symptom control, psychosocial support and spiritual care to patients and their families when a cure is not possible.

“These programs combine the highest level of quality medical care with the emotional and spiritual support that families need most when facing a serious illness or the end of life,” Cook said.

Employees with ExpectCare dressed up as characters from Wizard of Oz because they knew the patient population would be familiar with the film, and it would help bring a smile to those that staff members came into contact with.

Cook said throughout the month of November and during the holidays, ExpectCare will be hosting many activities that help the community understand how important hospice and palliative care can be.

For those interested in finding out more information or becoming involved, visit expectcare.com or call (205) 444-0126.