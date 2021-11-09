Helena Beautification Board excited for ‘A Christmas to Remember’

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena Beautification Board has released details regarding the Christmas tree lighting ceremony that will take place in Old Town Helena on Dec. 3.

The tree lighting will be part of the Board’s special Helena Beautification Board presents “A Christmas to Remember” festivities. Festivities kick off at 7 p.m. where guests will be treated to special musical guest Big Band trumpeter Jim Quakenbush, in addition to performances from Dance Et Cetera Dance Troupe and the Helena High School Choir.

“It’s Helena’s Hallmark Moment,” said Helena Beautification Board’s Chris VanCleave. “It’s an opportunity to come together as a community and celebrate the most magical time of the year. Events such as these create a sense of belonging and community and I am looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

New to the festivities this year is the gingerbread house at the Old Town Caboose, where the first 200 attendees who stop by will receive a free Christmas ornament.

The tree lighting will finish off the festivities to officially ring in the holiday season.

Also, the Board’s fall presentation of the Old Town Pumpkin House will continue to stand by the Old Town Caboose until Sunday, Nov. 14, and VanCleave encourages Helena residents to visit and take pictures if they haven’t yet had the opportunity.

VanCleave continued that the Beautification Board has worked very hard to plan and assemble events like the Christmas tree lighting, and they will continue to do so to bring joy to the public.