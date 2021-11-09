James Ralph Jones

Alabaster/Pelham

James Ralph Jones, age 71, of Alabaster/Pelham, passed away Monday, Nov. 1.

The visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 at Kingwood Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Jerome Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Robin Gail Jones; children, Taunia Barnett, Jerome Jones (Josie), Kristal Lawrence (Paul), and Benjamin Jones (Jessica); 14 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and sisters: Jamie Sue Rotondo and Shirley Seavers.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.