American Village announces Veterans Day activities

MONTEVALLO – The American Village in Montevallo will be open to the public with free admission from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

There will be a program in the Colonial Chapel at 11 a.m.

Tom Walker, founder and president of the American Village Citizenship Trust, will lead the program.

Other participants include State Rep. Kenneth Paschal, a U.S. Army veteran, and Traci Crenshaw, director of Veteran and Military Affairs at the University of Montevallo and a U.S. Navy veteran.

Dr. Laurie Middaugh, instructor of music at the University of Montevallo, will be the organist.

The special guest speaker will be Dr. Barry Lee Booth of Spanish Fort.

Booth will be presented the American Village “Above and Beyond Award” for “Outstanding Service and Patriotism” by Walker during the 11 a.m. program.

In addition to the Veterans Day program, visitors to the American Village may stroll the grounds of the 188-acre campus, meet patriots of the past, experience the National Veterans Shrine and Register of Honor, and see the brand new West Wing of Independence Hall, dedicated on Thursday, Nov. 4.