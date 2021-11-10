Chamber To Host 2021 Annual Prayer Breakfast

By STAFF REPORTS

The Shelby County Chamber will host its 24th Annual Prayer Breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena.

This year’s program, presented by Birmingham Christian Family Publications and co-hosted by Bryant Bank, Cahaba Valley Computer Services and Sawyer Solutions, will feature Dotti Bailey Executive Director of SafeHouse Shelby.

The Chamber’s Prayer Breakfast, held annually since 1996, offers business people and community leaders the opportunity to come together for fellowship while celebrating and giving thanks for all their many blessings.

The program is also time to reflect on what’s truly important in life and what inspires them to make a difference in the lives of others and their communities.

Dotti Bailey said that she “learned early on that in this life there will be crises.”

What she did not learn until many years later is how to turn crises into opportunities.

Speaking from her own experience, she will share how through adversity and challenges she discovered her calling as an advocate for the most vulnerable in our communities.

Bailey’s journey from “victim” to “victim/survivor” advocate fuels her commitment to serve others, what’s more, in her role as Executive Director for SafeHouse of Shelby County, she leads a team of devoted professionals dedicated to being voices for those silenced by circumstances.

To register online, go to www.shelbychamber.org. For questions or more information, please contact the Chamber by phone at 205-663-4542 or via email at info@shelbychamber.org.

Breakfast will be available, investors at $20 per person or $30 per person for “future” investors. Seating is limited, so for proper planning, reservations are requested by no later than Friday, Nov. 19.