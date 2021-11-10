Chelsea girls improve to 2-0 early in the season, boys fall in OT

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PINSON – Chelsea’s girls basketball team improved to 2-0 early in the season on Tuesday night, Nov. 9 with a road win at Clay-Chalkville.

The Hornets, who won their opener five days earlier by a score of 63-61 against Brookwood, carried confidence into game two, especially on the defensive end.

That showed throughout, giving up no more than nine points in any quarter of the game.

Chelsea’s offense didn’t match the 63 points from the first game, but thanks to 15 points from Sydney Schwallie, the Hornets prevailed in a 33-20 victory.

The highlight, however, was the team defense, and that showed in the opening quarter.

Chelsea didn’t give up a single field goal in the first eight minutes of the game, while one free throw was all that found the bottom of the net.

That, combined with two 3-pointers from Schwallie and a field goal each from Mary Cartee and Lexi Redd, helped Chelsea jump out to a 10-1 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Chelsea’s offense wasn’t as productive in the second quarter, posting just six points on field goals from Haley Trotter, Redd and Nia Cummings.

The defense, however, continued setting the tone.

The Hornets gave up just one field goal in the period, while Clay also added two free throws for four points.

That helped Chelsea extend the lead to 16-5 going into the halftime break.

Clay-Chalkville was able to make some adjustments during the half, which led to the cougars coming out of the locker room and putting together their best offensive quarter of the game in the third.

They posted nine points, but it was part of a faster-paced period that saw the Hornets put together their best quarter of the game as well.

Chelsea totaled 14 in the quarter, thanks in large part to Schwallie knocking down two 3-pointers plus an and-1 to total nine in the period.

That created even more separation going to the final quarter with the Hornets in front 30-14.

Chelsea scored just three points in the fourth, but that was all the Hornets needed with the pace slowed down and the defense continuing to play well.

Beyond Schwallie’s double digits, Cartee added six points and Redd added five points.

For the boys, who took the court shortly after, it was a tight overtime loss by a final score of 63-57 to bring their record to 1-1 on the season.

Chelsea led 16-11 after the first quarter and 28-24 at the half, but a slower-paced third quarter saw the Hornets fall behind 38-37.

They did even it to force overtime, but Clay hit a big 3-pointer and an additional field goal, while the Cougars went 4-6 at the line to seal the win.

Chelsea was led by Paul Lanzi with 18 points, while Alex Redd added 12.