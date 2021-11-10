Taste of Shelby County marks 13th fundraiser for schools

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

HOOVER – Inverness Country Club was a lively place on the night of Thursday, Nov. 4 as dozens of people sampled local food, sipped on drinks and socialized at the 13th annual Taste of Shelby County event.

The Shelby County Schools Education Foundation’s fundraiser returned to an in-person event this year after COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 prompted organizers to adjust the format.

“After not being able to host the event last year, we’re excited to have it in person,” SCS Education Foundation Executive Director Bethany Ivey said. “We look forward to the event next year.”

Proceeds from ticket sales and a silent auction benefit local schools.

Nearly 18 restaurants and beverage vendors participated in the event, bringing a variety of samples, from Italian to Mexican to Mediterranean to desserts.

“We appreciate all of the vendors who participated despite the difficult circumstances with staffing,” Ivey said.

The silent auction featured restaurant gift cards, wearables, a gym membership, spa trips, golf outings and more.

The SCS Education Foundation’s mission is to support, enhance and recognize excellence in education for the Shelby County School District through various programs, such as Imagine the Journey Student grants, Inspire the Journey Teacher grants, IMPACT the Journey grants, Teacher of the Year, Showcase of Schools, National Board Certification support, e3: Engaging Elementary Engineers, Healthy Schools Nursing Station provisions, Teacher Mentoring Program and Professional Development Stipends.

Ivey said the Foundation’s biggest goal this year is to be able to fund all of the programs it was funding before the last school year.

“Top priority is the return of our Journey Grants that are awarded throughout our district and enhance student learning through engaging and innovative education experiences,” Ivey said.

For more information about the Foundation, visit Shelbyedfoundation.org.