Helena Girl Scout Troop offers food pantry throughout November

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Girl Scout Troop 28008 will be making Santa Claus very happy with their good deeds this November. The Troop will be working closely with Vineyard Family Services to provide a food pantry from Nov. 9 -23.

The Troop presented their plan before the City Council at the Nov. 8 meeting with each girl reading from carefully crafted scripts explaining why they were so happy to help others in the community. The girls were cheered on by their Troop leaders Laura Parker, Andrea Hooks and Mary Lucas.

The Troop was made up of kindergartners, second graders and third graders, and the girls were very excited to present to the public.

“We have been given the opportunity to partner with Vineyard Family Services this year, and we are going to start having drop off locations for canned goods and nonperishables,” said Lucas. “We’re going to take the canned goods and nonperishables and they’re going to go to the Backpack Buddies program and other families in need.”

“We are very grateful for this opportunity,” said Girl Scout Mariah Oakden.

The Council thanked the girls for their hard work and praised them on doing such a good job speaking before a large crowd.

Drop off locations include 383 Appleford Road, 4414 Old Cahaba Pkwy, 203 Chestnut Forest Drive, 144 Henley Trail, 2313 Kala Street. Lucas added that monetary donations are also always welcome, and people can Venmo @VineyardFamily-services or CashApp @vfsal.