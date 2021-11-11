OMSP welcomes Santa to Demonstration Farm

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The animals of Oak Mountain State Park’s Demonstration Farm have been good all year, and that means a special visit from a certain someone this Christmas.

Demonstration Farm will be hosting a Santa On the Farm event on Dec. 11 from 1-3 p.m. During that time, children will be able to take pictures with Santa and the farm animals, and there will also be various crafts available for the children to make and take home.

Children are also encouraged to “adopt” a Christmas wish list from the various farm animals.

“Each of our sweet farm residents have made their own ‘Wish List’ ornament for Santa, and we will hang them on their Christmas Tree on December 9th for you to ‘adopt’ one,” it reads on the Facebook event page. “Stop by the farm to pick your furry angel off of the farm’s angel tree! You get to keep the ornament for your tree at home as a thank you, and can bring by whichever Christmas gifts you purchased whenever is convenient.”

The farm has been a favorite amongst OMSP goers with their friendly farm residents such as donkeys and goats and even a few more exotic animals like peacocks.