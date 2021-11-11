Wendell G. Andrews

Sterrett

Wendell G. Andrews, age 67, of Sterrett, passed away Monday, Nov. 8.

Wendell was born Feb. 19, 1954 to Lelus Eugene and Beatrice Adams Howard, who preceded her in death.

Wendell is survived by her husband, Bobby Andrews; daughter, Genia Pate (Tom); brother, Dendell Howard (Lisa) and half-sister, Jean Howard (Pete); grandchildren: Logan Pate and Ryan Pate (Alyssa); great grandchild, Amelia Pate; best friend, Janice Stewart and her extended family several nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Wendell will be held Friday, Nov. 12 from noon – 1 p.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home with a celebration of life funeral service to follow. Interment will occur Friday, Nov. 12 at Lawleys Chapel Cemetery, Sterrett.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Kilgroefh.com for the Andrews family.