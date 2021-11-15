Alabaster church meeting needs through food ministries

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – One reality that hits home each year as Thanksgiving and Christmas approach is that there are always people in need. The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in Alabaster is seeking to meet those needs through its beans and rice ministry and Little Free Pantry.

The church’s beans and rice ministry continues to take place on the third Saturday of each month, and is set for Nov. 20 and Dec. 18 from 9-11 a.m. Members of the community may pick up a free bag of groceries including uncooked beans and rice, non-perishable food items and pantry staples. The event is conducted curbside on the church’s property at 858 Kent Dairy Rd.

“It’s been something the parish has been doing for over 10 years. We feel like it’s a good way for us to be able to reach out to the community and provide this need for those who may be food dependent,” said Father Eric Mancil, Rector, Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. “It’s also one of the reasons why we started our Little Free Pantry, which is located in the parking lot of our church and is available 24/7 for anyone who needs food or who may be food insecure.”

People may also regularly donate to the Little Free Pantry as a way of giving back during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays or year-round, Mancil noted.

In addition, the church is planning special services in December starting with Advent: Lessons in Carols on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. The service, which emphasizes the season leading up to Christmas and prepares for the arrival of the Christ Child, will include music and scripture readings.

“Everyone in the community’s invited to come. It’s a service of music and readings of scripture, and it helps us prepare for the season of Advent and the coming of Christmas,” Mancil said.

Services on Christmas Eve will be held at 5 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. The 5 p.m. service will be more family-oriented and include a children’s nativity play as well as Holy Communion; the 8 p.m.service will be traditional with Holy Communion, readings of scripture and Christmas carols.

For more information about these and other events at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, visit the church’s Facebook page or call the parish office at 205-621-3418.