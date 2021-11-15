Helena Diversity and Inclusion Board asking for survey participants

From STAFF REPORTS

HELENA – Helena’s Diversity and Inclusion Board is calling on Helena residents to take part in a short survey that will help them better serve the community.

“Helena Diversity & Inclusion Board is in the beginning stages of engaging different perspectives, that are beneficial for the community and its residents,” the Board wrote in a press release. “We would like to hear the voices of the community, so the board has composed a short survey for residents to complete.”

“The mission of this board is to help the city of Helena continue to foster a community where the voices and perspectives of all its citizens are valued,” the press release continued. “We seek to protect our residents and business owners from any perceived or actual cases of injustice, bias, or inequality. The goal is to create a greater sense of togetherness and unity by encouraging all residents to embrace our differences with patience and awareness, while focusing more on our commonalities. This is accomplished by identifying and creating opportunities to bridge the social gaps between members of our diverse community. We aim to build trust among all our citizens and encourage respect for one another to share ideas and promote positive dialogue.”

The survey will be available until Feb. 10, 2022. The survey can be found by accessing the QR code or qrco.de/bcXJvg.