Helena Hollow sets dates for Supper with Santa

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena Hollow has released the dates for its 2021 Supper with Santa. The annual event allows children of Helena to have a delicious family dinner on the Helena Hollow farm while visiting with Chris Kringle himself.

In addition to the dinner, guests are invited to take part in holiday hayrides through the property, enjoy face painting and crafting, s’mores around the fire, and a Nativity scene.

The evening is divided up into three different suppers, and guests will be guided by Santa’s North Pole elves throughout the various activities.

The dinner will be catered by Helena’s Champy’s Fried Chicken, and will include chicken fingers, mashed potatoes and other delicious favorites.

Supper with Santa dates and potential reschedule dates are as follows:

November 26 potential reschedule date Monday, November 29

November 27 potential reschedule date Tuesday, November 30

November 28 potential reschedule date either of the above dates (11/29 or 11/30)

December 3 potential reschedule date Monday, December 6

December 4 potential reschedule date Monday, December 7

December 5 potential reschedule date either of the above dates (12/6 or 12/7)

December 10 potential reschedule date Monday, December 13

December 11 potential reschedule date Tuesday, December 14

December 12 potential reschedule date either of the above dates (12/13 or 12/14)

On opening night, Nov. 26, guests are asked to arrive at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. as the Hollow will be hosting a special opening night ceremony before the supper begins. On all other Supper with Santa dates guests are asked to arrive at 6 p.m. and stay until 8 p.m. Additional event details will be emailed to guests closer to the scheduled event.

Tickets are available on Helena Hollow’s webpage HelenaHollow.com/supperwithsanta. Ages 2 and under are free.