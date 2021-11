John Henry Ingram

Wilsonville

John Henry Ingram, age 74, of Wilsonville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13.

The visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Bolton Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Fourmile Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Muse officiating. Bolton Funeral Home directing.

