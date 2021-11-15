New parks create buzz for county

Editorial

Shelby County officials are always looking for ways to make the quality of living better for residents, while also adding to tourism value, and they recently knocked it out of the park with their latest project.

The announcement of two new parks in the county, both off U.S. 280, has created buzz throughout the area, especially in the Chelsea, North Shelby area.

Throughout COVID-19, one of the most popular places in Shelby County, and really the state, was Oak Mountain State Park.

For the first time in a while, families were flocking to the park and taking advantage of the outdoors after growing tired of being forced to the confines of their home due to businesses closing their doors.

In addition to OMSP, other local parks throughout the county saw an influx of visitors throughout 2020 and 2021.

With that, and a lack of parks and activities along the U.S. 280 near Dunnavant Valley, the county went to work to find more ways to allow residents and tourists to get out and explore.

The two new parks include Dunnavant Valley Park and Double Oak Park.

Dunnavant Valley Park will be a smaller 10-acre park near the current Dunnavant Valley Greenway off Shelby County 41.

It will feature trails, a playground, a new pavilion, a small lake and new restrooms.

Double Oak Park will be located between Shelby County 41 and Shelby County 43, and will feature more trails for different activities on 750 acres of land.

The park will feature 15 miles of trails connected, and while the trailhead will be located on Shelby County 43, the county is looking at connecting it to 41 as well.

Our minds have become so work and tech oriented, that we often seem to forget the joys of what it is like to escape that and get outside with our family.

Despite the horrors COVID-19 caused, one of the most common themes throughout the pandemic was that of people being forced to step away and spend time with their family more through quarantine.

As residents of the county, these are the moments where we should realize how blessed we are to live in an area where our wellbeing is at the forefront.