Oak Mountain State Park holds Fall Colors Guided Hike

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – In the morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 13, hikers gathered at Oak Mountain State Park’s North Trailhead to take part in a guided hike through the park to admire the fall foliage. The crisp cool air was welcomed as the hike through OMSP’s White Trail began.

OMSP is home to several hiking trails that show off Alabama’s diverse natural landscape. The state park is the largest in Alabama, stretching an impressive 9,940 acres.

The 2.5 mile hike guided attendees through the White Trail for the first 1.3 miles, then through the Yellow-Red Connector Trail for the remaining distance.

Erin Dye, the hike guide and OMSP’s park naturalist, spent the hike pointing out various trees and other vegetal life that makes Alabama so unique.

“It’s just amazing that during the first part of the hike we were surrounded by a more damp, mossy type of wildlife, and then we’re just one trail over and we’re suddenly surrounded by pines and maples,” Dye said. “It’s just amazing.”

Dye said the park tries to hold guided hikes like the Fall Colors once a month, and hikers always enjoy seeing the park in the different seasons.

“Fall is really the best time of year because you get to see all of the beautiful colors and the leaves start falling,” Dye said. “The weather is more enjoyable, too. It’s really special.”

OMSP posts all of their upcoming events on their webpage and their Facebook page, and the park aims to host several fun, outdoors events all year round.

For more information, visit the Oak Mountain website Alapark.com/parks/oak-mountain-state-park or visit their Facebook page.