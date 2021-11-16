Alliance Community Development Center prepares for Food Blessing Boxes

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

The Alliance Community Development Center in Alabaster is preparing for its third annual Holiday Food Blessing Boxes for Thanksgiving.

“We try and help provide for individuals who are in need of food for Thanksgiving by giving them a traditional meal in a box,” said Tonya Smitherman, executive director of Alliance Community Development. “We serve all ages, all ethnicities, and everyone is always very thankful. They are always showing their gratitude for the meals and we are in turn blessed for getting to provide for them in that way. We don’t ask a lot of questions. The only question we really ask is “do you need?”

This year, the organization is preparing for more than 50 boxes to hand out to members of Shelby County. In 2020, Smitherman said individuals came from Chilton, Jefferson and Shelby, and 75 boxes were handed out.

While the registration deadline for those wishing to have a box delivered is Nov. 17, Smitherman said if there are extra boxes, the organization will help provide to others who might need them.

“As long as we have the supplies, we will try and provide,” Smitherman said. “We have never run out, and we have a lot of partners helping us.”

In 2020, Smitherman said after the Blessing Boxes were handed out, volunteers took extra boxes to those around the community who might need them, including some elderly individuals.

“We will take any extra that we have to the different housing authority, and anyone we might know that could use a box,” Smitherman said.

The boxes include a turkey, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, corn, a bean, a type of green, and yams.

In addition to Alliance Community Development, the project is sponsored by Soldiers of the Cross Ministries, DRUM the Program, Bethesda Apostolic Worship Center and Jesus Works.

For more information about the project or to register for a Blessing Box, call (205) 378-9236, email alliancecommunitydevelop@gmail.com.