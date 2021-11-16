Commission supports naming of new county services building

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – A week before the new Shelby County Services Building opened on U.S. 280, the Shelby County Commission approved a resolution specifying whose name would forever be attached to the facility.

The Commission voted unanimously to name the building after Alex Dudchock, who served as county manager for 27 years before retiring in March 2020.

“The Shelby County Commission, County Manager and County Engineer recognize his unparalleled consistent performance, excellent work ethic and value to the many public operations, projects that were accomplished through his direct input and unquestionable delivery of timely work,” the resolution reads. “Alex’s valuable tenure with Shelby County is difficult to justly place into words the value, impact, personal commitment and daily responsibility that Alex consistently exhibited as County Manager.”

During his tenure, Dudchock worked with 46 County Commissioners, many staff members and other local governments.

“Alex’s exemplary service to Shelby County and humble demeanor while achieving and implementing public improvements and accomplishments has provided an invaluable example of personal sacrifice and leadership, and support to our citizens and his county colleagues,” the resolution reads.

Dudchock, his wife, Natalie, and their sons attended a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony at the new county services building on Monday, Nov. 15, the day before the building opened to the public.

The Alex A. Dudchock Shelby County Services Building is located at 19220 U.S. 280.

In other business, the Commission also: