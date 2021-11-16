Helena falls to hot-shooting McAdory team in season opener

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HELENA – The Helena Huskies played right alongside McAdory for the first half of their season-opening game on Tuesday, Nov. 16, but the Yellow Jackets caught fire from beyond the arc in the third quarter and went on to pick up a 79-57 victory.

McAdory, who played up tempo all night, hit 12 total 3-pointers in the win, including eight in the second half and a dagger stretch that saw the Jackets make threes on four consecutive possessions.

Early in the game, however, the Huskies hung tall thanks in large part to a fast start from Ian Johnigan.

He hit two 3-pointers and had eight points in the opening quarter, but the Huskies fell behind by three at 13-10 after a back-and-forth few minutes of play.

They quickly cut it back to one at 13-12, but McAdory responded with a 3-pointer, however, to end the second quarter, which pushed the Jackets in front by four at the end of the period.

Jacob Satterfield opened the second quarter with a fade away over a defender that made it 16-14, but that was as close as the Huskies got in the quarter.

In a fast-paced and physical period of play, the Jackets responded with a 3-pointer before a fast break by the Huskies made it a 19-16 game.

Another McAdory three, however, made the score 22-16.

Helena then missed three baskets in the paint on three consecutive possessions, and the Yellow Jackets capitalized with an offensive put back to extend the lead to eight points.

The Huskies were able to trim the deficit to five points after beating the press for an easy layup and making a free throw.

McAdory, however, grabbed another offensive rebound and put back in the final five seconds of the half to extend the lead to 29-22 going into the halftime break.

Helena cut the deficit to five again with the first basket of the second half, but the Yellow Jackets followed with an onslaught of points.

McAdory responded with a layup to take a 33-24 lead, and after Helena cut it to seven points, the Jackets responded with the biggest run of the game.

After taking a 10-point lead, they hit 3-pointers on their next four possessions, while their next five made shots were all from beyond the arc to open a 51-33 lead.

The Huskies struggled covering the three-point line during the stretch, while also failing to have a hand up when McAdory players caught the ball ready to shoot.

It was a stretch that ultimately made the difference in the outcome of the game.

Helena was able to cut the deficit to 15 points, but the Yellow Jackets eventually opened it back up with a 15-5 run before closing out the 22-point win.

The Huskies were led by Johnigan with a game-high 21 points in the loss, while Christian Wright added eight.

The Yellow Jackets had five players finish in double figures, including 13 from Khris Fields to lead the way.