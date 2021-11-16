UM hosting ribbon cutting for Stephens Hall, Center for the Arts

By STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo is hosting a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 18 to showcase a pair of recently opened buildings on campus, Allison and Michael Stephens Hall and the Center for the Arts.

The ribbon cutting for Allison and Michael Stephens Hall will be held at 2 p.m., with light hors d’oeuvres to be served and building tours to follow after a short ceremony marking the occasion.

Allison Stephens, the widow of the late Michael Stephens, will provide remarks during the ceremony. The building began hosting Stephens College of Business faculty, staff and students at the start of the fall 2020 semester.

The ribbon cutting for the Center for the Arts will begin at 3:30 p.m., with light hors d’oeuvres and building tours immediately preceding the event.

The Rebecca Luker Stage naming ceremony in the DiscoverShelby Theatre will follow the ribbon cutting.

Jacob Norse Luker, the nephew of the late Rebecca Luker, and her husband, Danny Burstein, will provide remarks during the ceremony. The building began hosting College of Fine Arts faculty, staff and students at the start of the fall 2020 semester.

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Allison and Michael Stephens Hall (1010 Farmer Street) and Center for the Arts (900 Oak Street) in Montevallo, Ala., 35115