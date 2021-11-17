Helena community welcomes new owners of Helena Nutrition

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – On Nov. 1, Helena Nutrition reopened under the new ownership of Pelham couple Crystal and Eugene Cox.

It’s only been a couple of weeks, but the couple has already made an impression on the community, attempting to learn everyone’s names and orders while having a smile at the ready for everyone who walks through the door.

“We’re so excited about what God has in store, not just for us, but for the community,” Crystal said. “We want to use this place as an outreach for the community. We want to get involved.”

They’re journey to this point is serendipitous in that Crystal had always dreamed of opening her own bakery, and was using the various protein powders and teas in her everyday life.

“I had been using and selling the supplements for a while, and I absolutely loved them,” she said. “So, when our friend asked me to try making protein desserts using the products, I gave it a go and, to our surprise, it was a big hit.”

Eugene and Crystal began talking about what they would want in a business if they decided to make that venture, and Crystal said everything from there went really fast.

“Here we are three months later, small business owners,” Crystal said. “It’s unreal how when God moves on your behalf, how fast it goes, you just have to hang on for the ride.”

I was skeptical at first, to be honest,” Eugene admitted. “But when I finally tried the teas and everything, it was great. It just went from there, and here we are. I never did imagine this would be the beginning for us.”

Whatever the journey to get here, both Crystal and Eugene are fully invested in Helena Nutrition. Eugene quit his job as warehouse manager for The Foundry, and while Crystal is still at her full-time job, she devotes as much time as she can to the business. Eugene has served as a fantastic face to the business, however.

“He is the face,” Crystal said laughing. “He is the life of the party, people just love him.”

Though Eugene quit his job at the Foundry, his devotion to helping people find their path remains constant, and Crystal shares his desire to help those who have gone down a different path in life.

“We would love to eventually use this business as an avenue for people who are coming out of rehab to give them a second chance and help them get on their feet,” Crystal said. “Eventually, we would love to buy a home with several bed rooms and keep that as a bridge, basically, where they can have a place to live and a place to work until they find their new path.”

Crystal said they’re looking forward to getting involved with Helena schools and other local organizations, like non-profits, so they can give back to the community.

“We love Helena,” she said. “We think it’s a beautiful little town, very tight-knit. We just love that everybody knows everybody and is just so supportive.”

On Dec. 11, they’re planning on having a Grand Reopening Party in the parking lot so they can get to know members of the community and possibly have a toy drop or an Angel Tree for a charity drive. Overall, the couple’s top priority is making sure they use their business to help those in the community.

“God gives you avenues to bless other people, and that’s what we’re all about,” Crystal said. “We pray that God uses us and this business to be able to give back to help others. Be the change you want to see in the world, and you don’t see a lot of giving right now.”

Helena Nutrition is open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m.–7 p.m., Saturdays from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For any non-profits or businesses that are interested in participating in the Grand Reopening Charity Drive, call Crystal and Eugene at (205) 532-4536 or drop by Helena Nutrition.