OMSP to hold guided hike on Black Friday

Published 12:08 pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021

By Michelle Love

Oak Mountain State Park will be hosting a guided hike through their White Trail on Black Friday for those who wish to opt for an outdoor adventure on what is traditionally a very hectic day. (Reporter Photo/Michelle Love)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – For those who don’t want to participate in the chaos of Black Friday, Oak Mountain State Park will have just the event for you.

On Friday, Nov. 26, outdoor enthusiasts will be able to participate in a guided hike through Oak Mountain’s trails. The hike will take hikers through the White Trail up to Maggie’s Glenn on an approximately 2.5 mile journey through OMSP’s scenic landscape.

Guests are asked to meet at the North Trailhead at 10 a.m.  Friday morning. The hike will be a family friendly event, but not stroller friendly. Pets are allowed as long as they are on a leash. Guests are encouraged to bring a bottle of water, a camera for photos and snacks. The park reminds attendees to please not litter.

The hike is free after guests have paid their Oak Mountain entrance fee. Gate fees are $5 ages 12 and up, $2 ages 4-11; $2 ages 62 and up. Free for ages 3 and under and also for veterans.

