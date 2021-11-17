Pelham’s Margarita Grill celebrates 15 years

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Margarita Grill of Pelham has always been a lively place where families and friends can come relax and enjoy a good time. On Tuesday, Nov. 16, there was a particularly celebratory feel throughout the restaurant as Pelham residents and the restaurant’s staff celebrated Margarita Grill’s 15th anniversary.

“We’re have live music every day, but we’re going to have a full band today and happy hour all day long,” said owner and manager Rodrigo (R.J.) Jerez. “We’re just always inviting people to come celebrate with us and have a good time.”

Jerez opened the restaurant with his brother Javier in 2006 in the hopes of providing Pelham residents with a fun and local place to hang out, have good food and enjoy themselves. The outpour of support from the community was immense, and Margarita Grill quickly became the favorite of Pelham eateries.

Jerez said the support from the community is “priceless to us,” and they consider all of their customers friends to the Margarita Grill family.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, while other restaurants were closing their doors, Margarita Grill remained partially open to keep the feeling of community alive.

“At the time it was just to go orders, but people would come and like tailgate out front,” Jerez said. “It was a very cool experience in the very bad moments we were going through.”

No matter what happens, Jerez said he wants to assure their friends in the community the good times will always roll.

“When you go to a restaurant, yes, you go to eat and drink, but you need to have that human factor to be friendly to people,” he said. “People come in for a taco, but they may really need a smile. It’s a human thing that we’re losing in the world, but in this little place we still believe in the simple things: good food and good conversation.”