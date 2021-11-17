Shelby County downs Jemison 65-16 for first win

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

COLUMBIANA – It was a dominant defensive night for the Shelby County Wildcats from start to finish in their home opener to the 2021-2022 season, taking down Jemison 65-16 on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Entering the game off a difficult 67-55 loss to Childersburg the night before, the Wildcats flipped a switch defensively. They held Jemison to one point in two different quarters and never let the Panthers score more than nine in any quarter of the game.

The dominant effort started in the first quarter, as the Wildcats gave up just one point to grab the early lead.

With the presence on that end of the floor, Shelby County was able to put together a 44-6 first half to take command and seemingly put the game out of reach in the first 16 minutes.

Jemison made some adjustments in the third quarter, while the Wildcats got several players some experience, leading to a lower-scoring period.

The Panthers actually outscored Shelby County 9-7 in the frame, but that only trimmed the deficit down to 36 points.

The Wildcats then found their defense again in the final quarter, limiting Jemison to one point during the final eight minutes, bookending an impressive night on that end of the floor.

Shelby County also added 14 more points offensively in the frame to put away the 49-point win.

Jon Michael Gay led the way for Shelby County with 20 points, while teammate Noah Reed chipped in 11.