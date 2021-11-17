Spain Park uses strong 2nd half to pick up first win of season

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

JACKSONVILLE – The Spain Park Jaguars were able to overcome a nine-point halftime deficit on the road Tuesday, Nov. 16, with a dominant second half to pick up their first win of the season.

The Jags outscored the Jacksonville Golden Eagles 29-13 in the second half to complete the 59-52 come-from-behind win.

Early in the game, however, the Jaguars struggled on the defensive end of the floor.

The offense was able to put up 14 first-quarter points, but the defense gave up 20 points as the Jags fell into an early hole.

Spain Park continued to battle offensively in the second quarter with 16 more points, but the defense again struggled. Jacksonville came within one point of matching its first-quarter total with 19 points in the second period to take a 39-30 advantage into the halftime break.

But the sense of urgency shifted for the defense coming out in the second half.

Spain Park went from giving up 20 and 19 in the first quarter to giving up three points in the third period for a complete shift in momentum.

The offense continued a steady performance with 14 more points, which allowed the Jags to storm from behind to take a 44-42 lead into the final quarter of play.

Jacksonville reached double figures again in the fourth quarter, but just narrowly, posting 10 points, as the Jags continued to play lockdown defense.

Now playing with the lead, Spain Park was able to ice the game at the free throw line, making 10 of their 12 attempts to put away a 59-52 victory.

Spain Park’s shift in defense was the key in the win, going from giving up 39 points in the first two quarters to a combined 13 points in the second half.

The Jags were led by a double-double from Colin Turner with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Josh Harrington chipped in 17. Harrington finished with three 3-pointers and was 8-8 from the free throw line. Sam Wright and Zach Gray each had six points, while eight total players scored in the win.