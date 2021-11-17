The Soul Spot Wings serving favorites at new Montevallo location

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – A well-known wing eatery formerly located in Calera has seen a successful start at its new location in downtown Montevallo.

Since opening on Main Street a month ago, The Soul Spot Wings owners Eboni and Jay Williams have served their popular chicken wings, burgers, sandwiches, loaded fries and catfish to a large number of new and returning customers.

After overcoming challenges with hiring more staff members, Eboni Williams described their long-awaited grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 9 as “awesome.”

“It was overwhelming,” she said. “It was really good.”

The couple closed their three-year-old Calera location in September to prepare for the new, consolidated location in Montevallo to open in October.

Their decision to move the business to Montevallo came after years of customers asking if they would open a location in the college town.

When the space next to CVS became available, they saw an opportunity to put those questions to rest.

“The community feel has always been a plus for us,” Eboni said. “I love the people here, and it’s just an old-time feel.”

They also purchased a food trailer to enable them to go back to Calera and other communities for events, she said.

The menu at The Soul Spot Wings Montevallo is largely the same as it was in Calera.

Their grill at the previous location was out of commission for a while, but they are up and running again, which means they are able to make all of their burgers, Philly cheesesteaks and other grilled items again.

In addition to their traditional, boneless and whole wings, they are known for their entrée buffalo chicken fries, cheesy buffalo chicken fries, barbecue bacon ranch chicken fries and barbecue jerk bacon ranch chicken fries.

Eboni recommends ordering The Soul Spot’s signature Soul Punch, too.

“It’s a fruit punch juice that we make,” she said. “It’s really good.”

The Soul Spot Wings offers patio dining, takeout, catering and delivery services.

Call-in orders currently cannot be accepted, but orders can be placed online at Soulspotwings.com

The restaurant’s hours are limited until a full staff is in place.

The Soul Spot Wings is open Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 2-9 p.m.

The Soul Spot Wings is located at 728 Main Street in Montevallo.

Follow @thesoulspotwings on Facebook and Instagram for updates.