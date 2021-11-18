Site construction begins on Pelham Canopy project

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Reports

PELHAM – Construction has officially begun on the Canopy project across the street from the Pelham Civic Complex.

John Brenner, the lead developer of the project from development company GenRev, said local real estate development companies, GenRev Properties and WeldenField have joined forces to bring the project to the city of Pelham.

The mixed-use property is set to consist of 25,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space along with a 234-unit apartment set up which will be called “Canopy Park Apartments.”

Site work will conclude in approximately six months, followed by the beginning of vertical construction set to start in spring 2022.

The development consists of several phases, including a future hotel parcel, it is anticipated some retail will open at the end of 2022 and the remaining retail and apartment units will deliver in 2023.