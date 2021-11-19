Jersey Mike’s in Alabaster partnering with local food banks

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Jersey Mike’s Subs in Alabaster is partnering with local food banks this weekend as part of a special Thanksgiving fundraiser and will donate a percentage of all the company’s sales to addressing food insecurity in Shelby County and Alabama.

Jersey Mike’s Subs will be specifically teaming up with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, between Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21 and will be donating 20 percent of all sales to Feeding America.

Peter Cancro, founder and CEO of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc., said the company is looking to build on contributions from last year as well as address a serious issue in the U.S.

“The Thanksgiving season is always the busiest time of year for food pantries and food banks nationwide, and Feeding America helps where the needs are the greatest,” Cancro said. “We hope you join us at Jersey Mike’s this weekend to make a difference in someone’s life.”

More than 38 million people face hunger in the U.S., according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Last year, through two national fundraisers, Jersey Mike’s helped tackle this issue by raising more than $4.6 million for Feeding America, helping to provide 46 million meals through the organization’s nationwide network of 200 local member food banks, including in Alabama and Shelby County.

The initiative in Alabaster is part of the company’s latest nationwide effort to address an increased need for food assistance.

Of the partnership, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said the fundraiser will help ensure people and families in need will be able to enjoy the holiday season.

“Feeding America is grateful to Jersey Mike’s for their commitment to fighting hunger and for helping food banks across the country provide more meals to people living with food insecurity,” Babineaux-Fontenot said. “This fundraiser will help secure much-needed food and groceries for families, seniors, military veterans and children who need them most.”

In order to participate in the fundraiser, guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through Jersey Mike’s website or app. Delivery is available through the app or third-party delivery partners.

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, the organization helps provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year.

Jersey Mike’s has pledged to donate a minimum of $2.5 million to the organization as part of the fundraiser.