Montevallo to hold annual Christmas parade on Dec. 2

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Residents have become accustomed to seeing downtown Montevallo turn into a scene from a holiday movie this time of year, and on Thursday, Dec. 2, Main Street will become even more festive during the city’s Christmas parade.

Presented annually by the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, the parade will start at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Wadsworth and Main Street (Alabama 119) and proceed south on Main Street for five blocks ending at Shelby Street.

Parade participants could win a trophy in four categories: Best Overall, Most Creative, Most Christmas Spirit and Best Theme.

JQ’s One Man Swing Band will play Christmas tunes.

Parade attendees may also enjoy the holiday window decorations in businesses’ storefronts.

“The winners of the Montevallo Main Street 5th Annual Holiday Window Decorating Competition will be announced at the tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 2,” Executive Chamber Director Adele Nelson said. “Our Christmas tree, Christmas banners, lights and parade will help kick off the holiday season.”

Parade registration is free, but those wanting to participate must return a completed application to the Chamber either by emailing it to montevallochamber@gmail.com or mailing it to P.O. Box 270, Montevallo, AL 35115 no later than Monday, Nov. 22.

Participants and attendees are encouraged to follow all local and state health guidelines during the parade.

This year’s Montevallo Christmas Parade sponsors include the City of Montevallo, Alfa/Shawn Payne, Dixie Decorations, Dixon Designs, Lucky’s Foodland, Sen. April Weaver, Rep. Russell Bedsole (House District 49), Rep. Kenneth Paschal (House District 73), Montevallo Main Street, Montevallo Tire, Team Lehman, The Type Shop, Tractor Supply Co., Trustmark Bank and the University of Montevallo.

The registration packet is available at https:/montevallocc.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Christmas-Parade-Information-Packet-2021.pdf.