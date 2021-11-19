Sarah Bentley

Published 2:53 pm Friday, November 19, 2021

By Staff Reports

Sarah Bentley
Columbiana

Sarah Bentley, age 71, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18.

The visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 22 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery.

Mrs. Bentley was a longtime resident of Columbiana.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Simon Carden and Eula Price Carden of Columbiana; husband, Jerry Bentley of Columbiana; daughter, Erika Rich; sisters, Doris Pate and Patricia Wood; and brothers, Horace Carden of Shelby, Tom Cardin and Troy Carden of Columbiana.

Mrs. Bentley is survived by her daughter, Kim Rich Joiner; one great granddaughter; four great grandsons; step-son, Lee Bentley; grandson, Eric Wood; granddaughters, Jamie Hazellief (Wyatt) and MacKenzie Joiner; and sisters, Anice Horton (Clifton), Sandra Alston and Melba Connell (Larry).

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shelby Humane Society.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

