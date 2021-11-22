Asbury UMC seeking volunteers for meal packing event

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Asbury United Methodist Church is preparing to pack thousands of meals for people in need around the world.

Asbury’s December Mission of the Month is Rise Against Hunger, a global movement to end hunger through feeding programs and to respond to crises by deploying aid to affected areas.

On Sunday, Dec. 12 from 3-5 p.m., Asbury members will pack 30,000 shelf-stable meals to be distributed to impoverished men, women and children around the globe.

“We know meals we’ve previously packed have gone to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini and Belize,” read a post on Asbury’s Facebook page. “We need 250 volunteers to help us end world hunger.”

Children age 4 and older can also help pack meals.

Visit this link to sign up as a volunteer. For more information and updates, follow @asburybham on Facebook.

Asbury United Methodist Church is located at 6690 Cahaba Valley Road.