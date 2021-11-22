Representative Mooney makes generous donation to Helena Public Library

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – On Nov. 17, Alabama Representative Arnold Mooney made a special visit to the Jane B. Holmes Public Library in Helena. Mooney presented the library with a donation of $2,775 which will be used to benefit the library’s computer system and internet access for public use.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, libraries everywhere realized the importance of internet access for the public, as there are many families who cannot afford internet for their home.

“The Jane B. Holmes Public Library in Helena appreciates Representative Arnold Mooney’s continuing support,” said the library’s director Dan Dearing. “This funding will assist the library in providing fast internet access to students and patrons who lack access to dependable service.”

“Representative Mooney has worked very hard to coordinate with The City of Helena, Shelby County, The State of Alabama and the many agencies that support library services to area residents,” Dearing said. “We welcome everyone to visit the library soon.”