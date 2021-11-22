Second Shift sets out to fill Santa’s shoes

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — Instead of wondering what Santa will have in his bag this Christmas, you can help Second Shift of Alabaster to fill Santa’s Shoes by volunteering to sponsor a young adult who has aged out of foster care.

According to the local nonprofit, more than 60 percent of youth who age out of foster care become immediately homeless. With nowhere to go and no one to turn to, their predicted outcomes are dire. That’s where Second Shift steps in to assist these youth by helping them transition to sustainable and connected independence—by providing trained mentors, transitional housing, life skill education and emergency assistance.

Tammy Spence, founder and executive director of Second Shift based in Alabaster, said Christmas is an especially difficult time for these young people.

“It reminds them of their losses,” Spence said. “We try to help them focus on the hope they have for their future and our sponsors get to sprinkle some joy into this season for them. For some of our clients this is the highlight of their year and the one thing that keeps them moving forward toward success.”

However, your help is needed to ensure that the best opportunities are available for youth who recently aged out of foster care and those who are at-risk of doing so in the near future. You can sponsor the following for which Second Shift still needs volunteers:

• Young ladies with babies and toddlers

• A young man whose only request is for help with car repairs

• Individual high-ticket requests

Volunteers are also needed to deliver gifts to young people throughout the Central Alabama area. For anyone donating gifts, items should be delivered to the Second Shift office by the week of Dec. 13.

To volunteer as a sponsor or a deliverer, email Link@secondshiftalabama.org with “SANTA” in the subject line or call 205-201-0464 and say that you want to help fill Santa’s Shoes this Christmas.

If you are unable to volunteer this year, you can still help just by saying “Merry Christmas” to at-risk young people coming out of foster care by donating to Second Shift. Just visit the website SecondShiftAlabama.org or go to Secure.givelively.org/donate/second-shift. In addition, checks may be sent to: Second Shift, 101 Aviators View Drive, Suite B, Alabaster, AL 35007.