Published 10:04 am Monday, November 29, 2021

By Staff Reports

April Sue Reid Stringfield
Shelby

April Sue Reid Stringfield, age 65, of Shelby, passed in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.  April was able to pass in her home, as she wished, with her husband and two daughters by her side.

The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29 at Spring Creek Cemetery with Bro. Rodger Hamaker and Pastor Matthew Britt officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, a foundation that was dear to April’s heart

