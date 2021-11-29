City of Helena is ready to bring the Christmas spirit

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena residents will be filled with the Christmas spirit this weekend as the city’s various Christmas activities kick off on Dec. 3.

The Helena Business Association will be holding its Helena Holiday Festival on Friday, Dec. 3 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.. The event will be throughout Old Town Helena and will include local arts and craft vendors as well as local food trucks, all scattered throughout the decorated Old Town area. Parents can get their Christmas shopping done while kids visit with Santa, take part in crafts and various other fun activities.

Friday night at 7 p.m., the Helena Beautification Board will hold their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony by the caboose in Old Town. The tree lighting will be part of the Board’s special “A Christmas to Remember” festivities. At 7 p.m., guests will be treated to special musical guest Big Band trumpeter Jim Quakenbush, in addition to performances from Dance Et Cetera Dance Troupe and the Helena High School Choir. The Beautification Board’s Chris VanCleave said the tree lighting is “Helena’s Hallmark moment,” and serves as a perfect way to bring the community together to kick off the Christmas season.

The festivities don’t end there, however. On Saturday, Dec. 4, Helena families will be able to enjoy everyone’s favorite Christmas tradition: the Helena Christmas parade. The parade theme this year is “50 Years of Christmas Joy,” and will have several elaborate floats that represent the best of the city of Helena.

The parade begins at 1 p.m., but citizens are encouraged to arrive earlier in case float judging and lineup is accomplished sooner. The route will ride from the intersection of Highway 17 and County Road 52, traveling down Helena Road and stopping right before the train tracks. Children are encouraged to bring a bag for collecting candy as several of the float riders will be throwing candy out to the crowds.