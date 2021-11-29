Hoover to hold Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 30

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

HOOVER – Residents are invited to attend an annual holiday tradition in Hoover this week.

The city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. at Hoover City Hall.

“Come one, come all to Hoover City Hall—as we turn on our Christmas lights and help make your holiday bright,” the event description reads.

Local school choirs and bands will perform live, and Santa will make a special appearance.

Families may take socially distanced pictures with Santa in the Hoover Library Theatre.

Refreshments, including complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and individually wrapped treats, will be served.

In addition, take-home crafts for children will be distributed.

The festivities will take place in the parking lot of Hoover City Hall, located at 100 Municipal Lane.

Overflow parking will be available at the Hoover Public Library.

The event is free and open to the public.