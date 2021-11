Joyce Ann Clay

Homewood

Joyce Ann Clay, age 87, of Homewood, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The visitation was held from 1-2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Elder Josh Coker officiating. Burial followed at Pinelawn Gardens.

