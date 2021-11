Monta Bradshaw

Calera

Monta Bradshaw, age 93, of Calera, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The visitation was held from 1-2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26 at Northside Baptist Church. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Rev. Bill Alexander officiating. The burial took place at Shelby Memory Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home directed.

