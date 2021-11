Otis Howard Moore, Jr.

Westover

Otis Howard Moore, Jr., age 71, of Westover, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Tony Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

