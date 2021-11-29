Pelham girls remain undefeated with tourney win

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PELHAM – The Pelham girls basketball team remained the only unbeaten team in Shelby County following their own Thanksgiving tournament Nov. 22-24.

The Panthers, who started 3-0 ahead of the tournament, continued a dominant start by beating all three opponents at their own tournament to claim the championship and improve to 6-0.

There have been flashes of success offensively, but it has been the defense that has been the storyline, and that continued to be the case in the tournament.

Through their first three games, they limited opponents to 18 or less, and while they gave up more than 20 in every game of the tournament, the Panthers still held each opponent to 30 or less in each game.

After opening with wins of 47-21 against Huffman and 49-30 against Briarwood, Pelham earned a spot in the championship game against Tuscaloosa County and didn’t disappoint.

The defense continued to shine, giving up just 29 points in the game, while the offense continued a consistent effort of scoring in the 40s to pick up a 46-29 victory.

Laci Gogan led the way in the win for the Panthers, continuing a dominant start to the season with 15 points.

Beyond those two, Savannah Scarbrough and Victoria West earned the team’s brick of the game for leadership, continuing to be key leaders on the defensive end of the floor for the Panthers.

A day earlier, against Briarwood, it was a similar effort in the semifinals for the Panthers.

The offense reached 49 points thanks to 14 from Jaslyn Heflin, while Gogan finished in double figures yet again with 11 points and added three assists.

West once again earned the brick of the game for another strong performance featuring six rebounds and four steals. Heflin was also all over the floor, totaling seven rebounds and six steals herself.

The defensive effort was again a highlight in the 49-30 victory.

The same could be said for the opener, as the Panthers picked up a 47-21 win against Huffman to kick-start a strong three days.

Gogan led the way with 21 points and earned the brick of the game for her toughness, while Myriah Tate finished with 11 points to help lead the team to victory.

The Panthers have now outscored opponents 358-116 through their first six games of the season to create some early noise.