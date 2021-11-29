RiverPoint Church to host Holiday Whoville Party

Published 2:46 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

By Michelle Love

Pelham’s RiverPoint Church is hosting a fun holiday Whoville party for Pelham families. Event highlights include a visit from The Grinch, a Whoville hair salon and delicious Whoville treats and snacks. (Contributed)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The children of Pelham will be able to make a special trip to Dr. Seuss’s Whoville at RiverPoint Church this holiday season.

On Dec. 15 and Dec. 17, the church will turn into Whoville, the town where The Grinch notoriously tried to steal Christmas in the classic children’s tale. Along with special showings of the movie version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” families will be able to take part in Whoville games, crafting sessions, and eat Whoville snacks and tasty drinks.

The highlight of the event will be the Whoville Salon, where kids can have their hair styled in the fun and wacky Cindy Loo Who fashion. Guests will also be treated to a visit from the grouchy green one himself, The Grinch.

Both Whoville parties will take place from 7-9 p.m. The event is free, but space is limited. Tickets are available through RiverPoint’s website Riverpointchurch.org.

More News

Chelsea girls make championship of Hillcrest tournament

Helena girls go 1-1 during Thanksgiving tournament

Helena boys pick up first win at Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic

Chelsea man found guilty of manslaughter in 2018 shooting

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...