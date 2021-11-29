RiverPoint Church to host Holiday Whoville Party

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The children of Pelham will be able to make a special trip to Dr. Seuss’s Whoville at RiverPoint Church this holiday season.

On Dec. 15 and Dec. 17, the church will turn into Whoville, the town where The Grinch notoriously tried to steal Christmas in the classic children’s tale. Along with special showings of the movie version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” families will be able to take part in Whoville games, crafting sessions, and eat Whoville snacks and tasty drinks.

The highlight of the event will be the Whoville Salon, where kids can have their hair styled in the fun and wacky Cindy Loo Who fashion. Guests will also be treated to a visit from the grouchy green one himself, The Grinch.

Both Whoville parties will take place from 7-9 p.m. The event is free, but space is limited. Tickets are available through RiverPoint’s website Riverpointchurch.org.