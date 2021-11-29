So much to be thankful for this year

Editorial

The last two years have left their mark.

For many of us, we’ve been overworked, we’re tired and we’re just trying to survive and adapt in a chaotic new world.

But we continue to push forward, and as we near Thanksgiving Day, it feels like there is no better time than to reflect and think… what are you thankful for?

Do you have a job? Be thankful, many don’t. Do you have your health? Be thankful, many haven’t been as fortunate over the last two years. Do you have a roof over your head? Be thankful, somewhere, somebody is surviving without one. Do you have your family? Be thankful, many would give anything to sit around a table with their loved ones.

You get the point, yes, there have been struggles. We’ve all felt them, but as exhausted as we all are, especially doctors, nurses, teachers and first responders, we have to find what it is we are most thankful for and truly take a moment to appreciate it this Thanksgiving.

If the last year-and-a-half of the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we need to appreciate the finer things in life.

We urge you this Thanksgiving, and really this entire holiday season, to sit down and take in the moment with your loved ones, make an impact on someone else’s life, take that extra time off work to give yourself a needed break, go shopping, stuff your faces or just get some sleep.

It’s a time for us to recharge, look at what we have, and realize just how good life is right now, because there is no guarantee as to what is ahead for any of us.

For much of the year, as a society, we tend to put work and our busy schedules ahead of just slowing down and capturing the moment.

So this holiday season, put down the laptop or cell phone and sit on the couch by the fire and share a conversation. Go to Oak Mountain State Park for a hike. Take family holiday photos.

Simply, be thankful for all you do have instead of what you don’t have. We have 364 days a year we can think about the other stuff.

We, as a staff, are grateful for you and would not have made it through the pandemic if it weren’t for your support, so we want to share our deepest thanks to you this year and hope you have a happy Thanksgiving and holiday season.