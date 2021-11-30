ACS employees receive extra compensation during thank a teacher week

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

All Alabaster City School employees were presented with extraordinary compensation checks last week by the Alabaster City Schools Board of Education members and Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers.

“We are just very thankful for the work they have done and the dedication our staff has provided to making things better for the students,” Vickers said. “Everyone deserves this, as they have worked very hard, and we were very happy to be able to do this for them.”

Vickers said this is the eighth year for ACS employees to receive the special surprise.

All classified employees received $400 and certified employees received $800, during what was proclaimed by the state as “Thank an Alabama Teacher Week.”

ACS Board of Education President Adam Moseley said he was thankful to be able to present the money to ACS employees in person and tell them thank you.

“It has been a crazy year, and we are thankful to be able to present this to the employees again,” Moseley said. “As a parent with two kids in the ACS system, I am really appreciative of our employees and all of the hard work that they put forth to make it a great school system.”

Teacher Andrea Godsey said she was in complete shock when her and others were called into the hallway and personally hand delivered the checks by Vickers and Moseley.

“Even though we have received these extraordinary compensation checks before, I had completely forgotten about it, and it was the best and most unexpected surprise,” Godsey said. “It makes me grateful to work for a school system that values their employees and that goes above and beyond to show us that. The holidays are hard for a lot of people, and knowing that you have this extra income coming your way makes you feel like you can relax and enjoy providing for your family and loved ones.”

Godsey said being an educator is a work of love, and being recognized and shown that they are appreciated makes her and other educators feel refueled and re-energized to keep going.

“It doesn’t always have to be a monetary recognition,” she said. “However, it helps us focus on our kiddos and our classroom. Knowing that Dr. Vickers and the rest of the Board of Education have our best interest at hand and are always looking for ways to motivate their employees forward is encouraging, and it makes me grateful to work for Alabaster City Schools.”

Educator Suzanne Lee said the compensation is not something the BOE has to do for teachers, but it is clear it is something they want to do.

“It is evident that they enjoy coming to the schools and surprising us,” Lee said. “It is nice to have a few minutes to talk with them as they present the checks. Seeing our board members and superintendent inside our school is one of the greatest parts of being Alabaster City Schools. They are in our schools regularly, know the teachers by name, and know where our classrooms are. It is nice to know our leadership on a more personal level. They support us with resources for our classroom, and provide us with the tools we need to meet the needs of each student.”